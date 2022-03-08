Striking for a jackpot: Aransas Pass bowling alley gives residents a chance to win big

"Come with $5 and possibly leave with 20k in your pocket," said CM Lanes owner Chris Coulter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sign outside of CM Lanes in Aransas Pass reads "Eat.Drink.Bowl" but it should also say win big.

That’s because the current strike pot is sitting at over $20,000 dollars.



"We started out the strike pot just talking about it," said owner Chris Coulter. "It was $5 to get in. The first night was $30 now as its progressed to over $20,000."

Coulter is also in on the fun and bowling for the strike pot, and said the anticipation is building up for both those bowling and those who are watching each night on the edge of their lane.

"People are happy people are excited to try and win this thing and hopefully they do,” Coulter said.



Although many have stepped up, and made it to the last frame, no one has successfully made it.

"Myself included I’ve made it to the last frame. You don’t realize how nerve wrecking it is until you get there. Once you get there it’s all about if the pins are going to fall in your way or not," said Chris Paney, who is also a league bowler.



Coulter said the strike pot has been good for business and is bringing in bowlers from around the Coastal Bend to their league nights.

"Come with $5 and possibly leave with 20k in your pocket", Coulter joked.

CM Lanes plan to keep the ball rolling and will start more strike pots with bigger buy ins once this one is done.

For more info on league nights, click here.

