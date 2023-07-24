String of fires strikes neighborhood near Lamar Park area, investigations underway

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade said constantly battling multiple fires in these brutal hot conditions is starting to take its toll on first responders.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a devastating past few days for one neighborhood near the Lamar Park area after three fires broke out over the weekend.

Monday morning, one of those structures reignited around 4 a.m.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief Robin McGill said the string of fires actually began Saturday at the next door residence.

"These two fires are actually being that they are close in proximity to each other they are totally unrelated. One cause was totally separate from the cause we are working this morning," he said.

McGill said they were able to get Monday morning's fire under control within an hour and no one was hurt during that process, but neighbors said these incidents have been keeping them up all night.

"It's wild," he said. "I didn't even, I didn't even want to go to sleep last night because I was worried about this. I finally did at 1-2 in the morning. Then I got a call from my neighbor."

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade said constantly battling multiple fires in these brutal conditions is starting to take its toll on first responders.

"We have almost had a fire either every other day or every day -and its extremely exhausting on the crews -but they are doing a fantastic job of just working as hard as they can to protect lives and save the property," he said.

Wade said it is bizarre to have separate fires occur so close to one another, but wants residents to know that they can rest easy.

"We don't feel like there is a threat to the community, we don't see anyone else house just catching on fire. We believe these were isolated events that happened to be next door to each other," he said.

Wade said they do not believe arson was a factor in any of these fires, but said they are still awaiting confirmation from the investigator.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!