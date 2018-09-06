It's that time of the summer when Del Mar College holds their Annual 'Stringers For Scholarships' Fishing Tournament to raise funds for DMC students.

This year's two day event ended Saturday on the island.

It included the captain's part Friday with food drinks and a sneak peek at raffle items, along with an auction.

Meanwhile, the fishing tournament, angler weigh in and awards ceremony was Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 80 percent of del mar college students receive some form of financial assistance to help cover their education costs.

The annual tournament is another DMC Foundation event that supports efforts to assist their students.

