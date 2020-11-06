CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today was another Red Flag Day, which means that conditions are hazardous for swimming. Strong winds, rip currents and rough waves make for a situation that is not safe for even for the strongest swimmers.

Austin Boggess is the Senior Lifeguard with Gulf Beach Rescue; he said if you're planning to visit the island beaches, it's always a good idea to check conditions first.

"I think with preparation, weather-wise and swell-wise, definitely would be things to keep in mind when coming to the beach," Boggess said.

Beach and water conditions are posted and updated daily here.

Click here for a description of the Flag Warning System to describe what each of those flags and colors mean.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: