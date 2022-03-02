Structure fire in Bee County claims the lives of two residents

Fire officials from Beeville, North Bee, and Karnes County were called to tackle the fire. While controlling the blaze, two bodies were located inside the residence.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire claimed the lives of two Bee County residents Wednesday evening.

First responders arrived to the 8500 block of Huisache Street in Tuleta, Texas around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders were informed that there were possibly two individuals still inside the structure.

According to a social media post by the Bee County Sheriff's Office, first responders were not able to gain entry to the residence.

Fire officials from Beeville, North Bee, and Karnes County were called to tackle the fire. While controlling the blaze, two bodies were located inside the residence.

The identities of the two individuals still remain unknown and are being looked at by the County medical examiner.

This is still an ongoing investigation, 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

