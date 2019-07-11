CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to a structure fire in North Beach just off the southbound side of the Harbor Bridge.
The fire broke out at a structure in the 3200 block of West Surfside.
Footage captured by the 3News Lex Cam showed flames and thick smoke billowing across the bridge. A transformer was even seen bursting from the heat.
3News is at the scene and will keep you updated.
