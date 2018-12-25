Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi mother and her four kids were treated to a three day hotel stay and dozens of presents on Christmas Eve.

It was an unexpected gift for a mom trying to get back on her feet.

"When I walked in I thought oh wow this is a dream come true this is nice," Adrian Richardson said.

Richardson and her four kids were surprised with a three night stay at the Embassy Suites on South Padre Island Drive.

"We could have been at the Salvation Army Shelter for Christmas and instead we are here at luxury hotel," Richardson said.

The Salvation Army and the hotel teamed up to make it all possible.

"You don't get to do something like this everyday," Melody Nixon-Bice, general manager of Embassy Suites, said.

Santa was there to greet the family with dozens of presents underneath their very own Christmas tree.

It was something Richardson wasn't sure she would be able to give her kids this year.

"I try to teach my kids it's not about us for Christmas," Richardson said. "It's about Jesus."

And the toys, clothes and other goodies weren't the only surprise.

"We've offered her a job here at the hotel," Bice said.

"I told them to stop playing after he told me. I was like look I don't feel like joking around," Richardson said.

But, it was far from a joke.

"We wanted to let her get settled in after the holidays and she'll be starting in the housekeeping department," Bice said.

Richardson is making steps to get her family out of the shelter and into a house.

"There's a reason that they got chosen I think God brought them to us and god brought us to them," Bice said.

Richardson hopes to go back to school and become a judge one day.

"Thank you," Richardson said. "Thank you, thank you most definitely to the Salvation Army because if it wasn't for them we wouldn't even be here at all."

A Christmas miracle they'll never forget.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII