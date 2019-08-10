CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Security at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are reminding students to be cautious and aware of their surroundings after a student was attacked by two men Monday night.

According to the University, a 19-year-old was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries late Monday night after he was jumped by two Hispanic males. Some of the teen's personal property was stolen.

The suspects are currently at large, and an investigation is ongoing.

TAMUCC security reminds students that they are available 24/7 on campus.

