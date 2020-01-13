CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London Middle School students Jessanie and Jesenia Saenz have participated in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show for three years, but this year their family found themselves facing some extra challenges.

The twins showed their horses, Sterling and Duke, at the Livestock Show. It's an activity they both think many other kids would enjoy.

"I think a lot of people would, if they joined and tried it out, a lot of people would have a lot of fun," Jesenia said.

Their mother Stephanie said the family's participation in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show has given her daughters tremendous opportunities that they might not otherwise have.

"It's really given my girls a sense of responsibility, and I think it has allowed them to grow up," Stephanie Saenz said.

This is the third year the girls have shown horses, and the hard work certainly paid off.

"I won grand champion. I got a buckle and a plaque," Jessanie said.

For Jessanie, her win is particularly special. She is dealing with a rare form of diabetes brought on by a tumor in her pituitary gland. It hasn't stopped her though. If anything, it's made her more determined.

"Don't be scared to get back on. You start off slow, and you keep on going higher until, 'Oh yeah, I feel confident again,' and you feel like you want to ride again," Jessanie said. "That's what I did."

She has some advice for other kids who might be battling health issues.

"Carry on, feel very confident, and don't give up," Jessanie said. "That's what I would say."

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show runs through this week.

