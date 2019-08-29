CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a surprising discovery on this first week of the new school year as a student at the Corpus Christi Independent School District's Mireles Elementary School found some .22 caliber shell cartridges on the school playground.

According to CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke, officers were notified about the discovery and responded, taking custody of the found ammunition. A K-9 unit was also called in to sweep the area as a precaution.

The CCISD sent out notice to parents about the incident.

3News has reached out to CCISD police for more details about the incident. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

