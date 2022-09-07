Student finds small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning

While walking to school Wednesday morning, a student at W.C. Andrews Elementary School reported seeing a small handgun, according to a statement from the school.

School officials along with the Portland Police Department responded and quickly arrived to the scene where the handgun was found. The handgun was located around half-a-mile away from the campus and off school property, according to the statement.

The handgun was removed from the sidewalk and an investigation has begun. Police said that while there was no immediate cause for alarm, the department will have increased police presence outside of the school Wednesday.

