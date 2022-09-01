Student found with small kitchen knife at Calk-Wilson Elementary School

The incident was immediately reported to CCISD PD Thursday morning and disciplinary action was taken.

A student at Calk-Wilson Elementary School brought a kitchen knife to school according to a press release from the school.

School counselors are available to students who were involved.

"The safety and welfare of your child is our top priority at Calk-Wilson Elementary. Regular conversations regarding safety and plans of action are important," said the press release.