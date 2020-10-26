Student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Robstown Early College High School

Operations at Robstown Early College High School campus will continue as usual.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Independent School District announced Monday that they had been notified of a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to a letter from the Robstown ISD superintendent, the student was last present at the Robstown Early College High School on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The district was made aware of the student's positive test results on Monday.

Individuals who have been in close contact with the infected student have been notified and will be required to quarantine for 14 days. The superintendent's letter also states that all parts of the high school campus where the student had been present have been thoroughly disinfected.

Operations at the high school campus will continue as usual.

The district urges that all students, staff and faculty watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and report any concerns immediately.

