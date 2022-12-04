Student spreads the joy of giving through donations in time for Easter

Vicky Moreno was grateful to give back to the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children assisted by CASA of the Coastal Bend were in for an early Easter surprise. The facility had more than 2,000 Easter eggs ready to put into special baskets.

Area student, Vicky Moreno wanted to spread the joy of giving to teens less fortunate. In the past, she's donated her hair for wigs and donated her first communion dress. Today it was the youth at CASA who experienced the joy of receiving special baskets, without feeling left out or forgotten.

"I started this because in third grade I got an Easter basket from my cousin and I felt bad that some kids didn't get any," Moreno said.



Moreno didn't want anyone to feel left out. She received donations of candy, stickers, and plushies, from her friends and the community. Making the event a fun day for teens and kids alike.

Dorothy Torres with CASA was excited to see the joyful expressions on the children's face as they received their baskets.

"I look forward to this so much because I like to do programs for toddlers and babies and kids,” Torres said. “And this is their opportunity to experience an egg hunt, and they don't have to fight with the older kids to hunt for eggs."

The baskets Moreno assembled took a week to prepare. But she understands that children at CASA can't help their situation, so she wanted to do what she can to make them feel better.

“This is important to me because a bunch of kids my age older and younger have to go there because their families just abandoned them or just no one will take them in," Moreno said.

