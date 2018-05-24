Corpus Christi police released Thursday the names of three King High School students who were arrested in connection with some reported threats to the school on Wednesday.

18-year-old Ezekiel Barrera and 17-year-olds William Arias and Eric Alfaro were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

Police are still investigating a second incident involving a threaten written on the wall of a school bathroom. In the meantime, the Corpus Christi Independent School District is putting additionally safety measures into effect.

With three days left in the school year, CCISD police said they are doing their best to keep students safe, and that includes keeping extra sets of eyes on all entrances.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said all threats are taken seriously, so they were quick to jump into action when they were shown an Instagram video of Barrera, Arias and Alfaro making threats to King High School.

After a quick investigation, the three were arrested.

Warnke said everyone has been on high alert, especially after the tragic Santa Fe High School shooting only three hours away.

"We put increased presence in all of our high school campuses," Warnke said. "Our patrol is at max visibility, so we are taking steps to ensure that campuses stay safe."

"They're doing a pretty good job so far. With three days, well there's not a heck of a lot you can do in three days, so they would have to ramp that up for the beginning of next year," parent Rick Oliver said.

Warnke said the school district and his department are always re-evaluating everything they are doing, and this summer they will be attending the Texas School Safety Center conference in Corpus Christi. He said the conference will be a learning experience for his department on what they can do better and what they need to change to make sure students and campuses remain safe.

