CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This morning kids at Blanche Moore Elementary had fun clowning around during Circus Day.

The themed occasion came about after the school's P.E. teachers entered into a raffle and were selected to take part in Circus Day.

The organization putting it on was Circus of the Kids, and their goal is to teach students circus tricks to boost their confidence and hand-eye coordination skills.

Bruce Pfeffer is the founder, and he says teaching kids skills like juggling has a bigger impact on their lives than you may think.

"You go at your own pace. You're not competing against anybody. All of a sudden, 'Oh my god. I got it. I got it. I got it,' and they get all excited and you can see the expression of their faces. And they talk about this for years after the fact," said Bruce Pfeffer.

Right before the end of the school day, Pfeffer says he and his colleagues perform a circus act combining all the things that the students learned in Friday's event.

