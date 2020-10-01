ODEM, Texas — Students across the Odem Independent School District are now able to go home on a full stomach.

From chocolate milk to apples, students don't have to wait for dinner at home with an after school super program. The program is designed to help students that struggle financially.

To qualify for the program, schools have to have at least 50% economically disadvantaged students--Odemis at 62%. All students can participate and grab a full meal before they head home or join in extracurricular activities.

"A lot of people think that schools shut down at 3:45 when the bell rings. That's when it begins, the other half of our day begins. Don't have to go to practice hungry to go to enrichments hungry," Superintendent Yolanda Carr said.

According to Carr, when students are not on an empty stomach, they will be able to thrive after school.

