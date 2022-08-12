x
Students at Refugio High School will be prohibited from having cellphones in class, district says

A post from the district said high school teachers have been instructed to collect all student cellphones at the beginning of each class period.
REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio High School students will return to class Monday and teachers have been instructed to collect all student cellphones before each class, according to a social media post by the district.

The move is to "remove all possible distractions in the classroom and provide the best education for your children," the post said. 

Students who do not want their cellphones taken can leave them "at home or in their vehicle," according to the post.

Students will only be allowed access to their phones during passing periods and lunch, the district said. 

Credit: Refugio ISD/Facebook

