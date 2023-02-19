Students at Texas A&M CC kick off homecoming week with Islander clean up

Some students cleaned up trails near the school, while others covered near-by beaches, and of course the parking lots.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 200-proud islanders from TAMU-CC student volunteer connection helped clean up all areas of the campus bright and early.

The clean up kicked off to the school's homecoming and is held once in the fall and once leading into spring.

The student's clean up efforts go a long way, some cleaned up trails near the school, while others covered near-by beaches, and of course the parking lots.

3NEWS spoke with Chase Hilderbrand who is a senior at the island university. Hilderbrand explained how the clean up is a way for them to take even more pride in their school.

"Just leaving it better than you saw it, if you see trash throw it away. There are trashcans all throughout campus, so there's no excuse to just leave. We just want to take pride in our university and campus by leaving it better than it was." Hilderbrand said.

