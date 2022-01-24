Students at Texas A&M-University Kingsville get their game on

According to ESports Club President Stephen Cardenas the lounge will help students pass time and find a new hobby to indulge in.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Students at Texas A&M-University Kingsville are going all in by joining the competitive world of ESports.

The "Javelina Gaming Lounge features 10 state of the art gaming PC's, four 43 inch televisions with the latest available consoles and two 75-inch televisions with Nintendo Switches.

Members of the university's recreational sports department said the new center was put together in partnership with the Department of Recreational Sports and Student Activities.

According to ESports Club President Stephen Cardenas the lounge will help students pass time and find a new hobby to indulge in.

"Pretty much everyone does it especially after COVID-19," Cardenas said. "Its a great pastime when your locked in your room. this opens the opportunity for the guys who don't have money for a new system."

The center will be located on the first floor of the Jernigan Library. The gaming lounge will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight, Monday's through Thursday's and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

