Students at T.M. Clark Elementary receive much-needed back-to-school supplies

The excited students lined up to receive crayons, paper and more, many of which items teachers often have to provide out-of-pocket.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 600 students at T.M. Clark Elementary in Portland received much-needed back-to-school supplies on Monday.

The distribution event was made possible by the Thomas J. Henry Law Firm and Texas Yes.

The event is part of the Box of Dreams Program, which aims to provide essential classroom items to Tittle 1 elementary students, encompassing kindergarten through fifth grade, as a way to kick off the school year.

Excited students lined up to receive crayons, paper, and more -- many of these items are often expenses that teachers have to cover out-of-pocket.

"All of the supplies in the boxes is something," said T.M. Clark Elementary Principal Melinda Pena. "Supplies that we use everyday, all year long. So to start us off with such an abundance of supplies is definitely gonna benefit the teachers and the students in the classroom."

Officials said that the items distributed are needed consistently throughout the school year.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!