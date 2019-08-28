ROCKPORT, Texas — Some students at the Early Childhood Learning Center in Rockport, Texas, got to spend their Wednesday afternoon breaking in some brand new playground equipment.

Administrators at the Live Oak Learning Center in Rockport said they have gone nearly two years without proper outdoor equipment for the kids to have recess because of Hurricane Harvey. The school had to realign following the storm and open classrooms to students displaced from other districts and daycare centers, but had no place for the children to play.

That all changed Wednesday thanks to a grant from Rebuild Texas and the Ed Rachal Foundation.

"It's wonderful because one thing we know about kids, especially very young kids who have been through any kind of trauma, we know they need play," Principal Robin Rice said. "They need as much normalcy as possible so that they really be healthy."

The playground features new slides and a nautical theme complete with pirate ships. The best part: the playground is all-inclusive, meaning students with certain disabilities can join in on the fun, too.

