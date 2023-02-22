Meadowbrook Elementary students celebrate Black history with crafted masks

The projects have been in the making for weeks and are expected to be done by the end of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Meadowbrook Elementary are celebrating Black History Month in a fun and educational way.

Meadowbrook Art Director Mr. Comstock put together a special project for the students.

The project was crafting handmade African masks.

"We've been working from like in a plaster we put into a mold, we let it dry for three days. Let it dry, once it solidifies we take it out, put on some designs, whatever we want to do with it," said Meadowbrook student Jordan Lopez.

