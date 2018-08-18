CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — As summer break comes to an end, children in the Coastal Bend are preparing for the upcoming school year; including the kids who stay at the Salvation Army Shelter.

However, these students don't always have the means to buy brand new school supplies.

For the past five years, students have participated in the Kids Helping Kids event, a supplies drive which goes back to the 30 children at the Salvation Army in Corpus Christi.

Organizers said their goal is to assure every child returns to school with the tools they need to succeed and learn.

On Saturday, children gathered at Stingers Coffee off of Airline in Corpus Christi to collect supplies. If you would like to get involved, contact Monica Salazar at Monica.Salazar@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

© 2018 KIII