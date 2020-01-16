CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is so much more than just animals.

At the Livestock Show, there are competitions for homemaking, photography, and much more, including agricultural mechanics.

"The Livestock Show, it's so much more how than just the animals," participant Madison Hooper said.

Hooper and her sister Rylee have participated in the Livestock Show for nine years, and they love working together.

"Maddie and I grew really close through the Livestock Show, we built so many memories," Rylee said.

In 2020 the Hooper sisters showed turkeys, made jam, and salsa for the homemaking division, while they built a trailer and deer blind.

For Rylee, participating in the show has influenced her future aspirations.

"I fell in love with engineering through welding, and it's just so great," Rylee said.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for kids to learn the responsibility of raising an animal, building things, and just participating with other youth," father Tommy said.

Tommy has watched his daughters grow and mature over their years in the Livestock Show.

"As far as being a dad, watching my daughters in the stock show, it's been a great experience seeing them take on the challenges that I really never had the opportunity to do," Tommy said.

Cody Wilson built three projects in 2020, and learning is what keeps him coming back.

"It was fun. It's fun to build project you get to work for hands-on not sitting at a desk or looking on a computer screen," Wilson said.

"It gives them the courage and the wherewithal to interact with other students," Shayne Schroeder said.

Schroeder has been involved with the NCJLS since his son was young and said participation benefits the kids in so many ways.

"It's also a good jumping-off point to get the kids ready to deal with the responsibilities of life," Schroeder said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: