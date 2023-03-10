Students demonstrate their focus, fancy footwork at the CCISD Halftime Showcase

Carroll High School drum major Symone Hill said that the showcase is a chance for her to demonstrate how far she's come in her craft.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cabaniss Stadium was a powerhouse of quick feet and finely tuned instruments as students came together for the Corpus Christi Independent School District Halftime Showcase.

Students from all six schools showed sporting their team colors as they showed off their skills to a crowd of roaring spectators.

"I want them to know that we worked hard," she said. "And as much as this is getting us ready for competition, it's something fun for us and we're still enjoying what we're doing."

Throughout the night, spectators witnessed the amount of focus and footwork the students put into their performances, something Carroll color guard Capt. Mileena Alaniz said can be very stressful at times.

"It's really not easy," she said. "Then having to teach everybody and make sure everybody is together."

Spectators got the chance to cheer and root for their favorite teams as they performed in perfect rhythm.

And while Alaniz enjoys showing her talents for all to see, there's one thing she wants the audience to take home with them.

"I just want them to understand the hard work that we've put in," she said.

