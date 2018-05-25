Students at Windsor Park Elementary School were able to share the love of reading with others Friday at a special book drive event.

The students were able to donate books for others while also picking a different book for themselves in return.

The kids enjoyed knowing that the books they donated would eventually be in the library for others to read.

"It's just really cool to see that you're giving something for a good cause," fourth-grader Christine Bissell said.

"It's kind of exciting to give other kids the love of reading because I like reading and so I want to pass that on," fourth-grader Eduardo Barrera said.

Windsor Park faculty said they added an estimated of 200 books to their library with Friday's book drive.

