Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice

At the time, four students and the driver were inside. Police were able to get the students back to their school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from the Alice Independent School District were rescued as they were heading back to school Monday.

According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, a bus driving near South Reynolds Street and Hughes Avenue had to call police for assistance.

The incident serves as a reminder for motorists to watch out for water on roadways and not risk going through flooded areas.

