Students embrace Baile Folklórico in workshops at Garcia Arts and Education Center

On Wednesday, several young students took their first steps in learning Baile Folklórico at the Garcia Arts and Education Center.

The event marked the beginning of a series of workshops hosted by the friends of the Taisa Marie Silvas Memorial Scholarship.

The class held on Wednesday was specifically designed for those who have never danced before or have little experience in dancing. Event Coordinator Anna Maire Silvas sharing it's so important to preserve this cultural art and continue to teach it.

"Folklórico is actually apart of our heritage, you know it's about dances from our history. So, we bring it forth so we can keep traditions alive and so we share it with the children, so they can be culturally enriched about their heritage and everything from our past," she said.