Students, faculty celebrate last ever day of school on Evans Elementary campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday marked the the last day of school at George Evans Elementary for students, faculty -- and the school itself.

Evans will be closing and consolidating with another elementary school down the road. Students and staff had a mini parade around the campus to say their final farewells, and to celebrate the school's 110th birthday.

3NEWS spoke with Evans teacher Lori Casiano about Thursday's bittersweet goodbye.

"There's a lot of memories," she said. "I've taught, I don't know how many students, I've had multiple families every year, students from the same family every year coming through, it's exciting but it's also sad."

Casiano said that staff will be sure to bring their long-standing passion for education with them to the new campus.

