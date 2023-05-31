Students, faculty celebrate last ever day of school on Evans Elementary campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday marked the the last day of school at George Evans Elementary for students, faculty -- and the school itself.
Evans will be closing and consolidating with another elementary school down the road. Students and staff had a mini parade around the campus to say their final farewells, and to celebrate the school's 110th birthday.
3NEWS spoke with Evans teacher Lori Casiano about Thursday's bittersweet goodbye.
"There's a lot of memories," she said. "I've taught, I don't know how many students, I've had multiple families every year, students from the same family every year coming through, it's exciting but it's also sad."
Casiano said that staff will be sure to bring their long-standing passion for education with them to the new campus.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi firefighter saves graduation day for Calallen students
- Nueces County deputies have wild 'tail' to tell after wrestling alligator
- 'He blew me away': 13-year-old becomes radio station DJ in Corpus Christi
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.