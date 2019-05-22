CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sadie Lopez said she was surprised Wednesday afternoon when she was handed balloons and a scholarship through CITGO. The West Oso High School student is very happy and excited, and said she can't wait to tell her mom.

KIII

Lopez is among 40 recipients throughout the Coastal Bend who will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. More than 150 students applied in eight different categories.

It was the same kind of reaction shared by three more students at Veterans Memorial High School later on Wednesday. Juniors Lauren Rodriguez, Kennedy Thrash, and Isabella Guzman were surprised with the exciting news.

The scholarships were made possible by the 2019 Distinguished Scholars program presented by CITGO Petroleum and Kiii-TV. The program aims to assist future graduates from the class of 2020 who plan to continue their education in a two- or four-year university.