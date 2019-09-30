ROCKPORT, Texas — How far would you travel to help someone out, or simply to do a good deed? Some bible school students from Comfort, Texas, took a four-hour bus ride to help residents in the Rockport area prepare for the next hurricane.

The students came all the way from His Hill Bible School in Comfort to measure windows and doors of dozens of homes.

"We don't want things that happened in the past to happen again," said Shane Howchin. "We want to be able to help others, and yeah, just bring a little joy to the community."

The kids met early Monday morning inside Rockport's First Baptist Church to help the Hands of Hope program, a community outreach project that expanded after Hurricane Harvey.

"We couldn't do this storm windows project without them," said Cyndi Powell of Hands of Hope. "This is a huge step forward."

The students measured the windows of homes that were signed up for free installation of hurricane shutters. Residents said they appreciated the work the kids were doing.

The students said the South Texas heat and humidity is hard to handle, but the job was easy to like.

"Makes me really happy to help others and see how others are living, and just being able to help," student Justine Guana said.

"I was excited. I'm happy to be here and it's fun to help out and have a purpose," student Rayea Anderson said.

By the end of the week, it's expected that the storm shutters will be built and installed, and the young men and women who visited from Comfort played a big role in making that happen.

