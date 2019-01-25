Good customer service is key. That is what a group of middle school students from Incarnate Word Academy had to keep in mind during a business etiquette competition Friday.

It was part of the Angel Shake Competition. Camille's Original Jewelry Design hosted round five of the event Friday.

With little time to brush up on their jewelry knowledge, the students had to present a diamond ring to unknown customers.

"They knew they were coming to Camille's only 24 hours before," IWA Assistant Principal Marci Levings said.

Once they stepped behind the counter, each student had just two minutes to assist customers.

One of those customers was Matt Manning of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

"I threw questions about it being a conflict-free diamond, how to match it up with other jewelry, what the price was," Manning said. "Just kind of things you might normally propound to any person who is selling you a diamond."

If that wasn't hard enough, the students were surprised when another person showed up and simultaneously needed assistance.

"I cam in as a disgruntled customer, that they said they lost my wife's ring," Ray Hernandez said. "What are they doing to do to satisfy me today."

The eight contestants all delivered unique answers trying to rectify the situation.

"Please let me finish with this customer and then I'll get to you," 12-year-old Wilson Vanexan said. "And then I told him, 'We'll find your wife's ring free of charge and we will do everything to make everybody happy again.'"

Their performances were tallied and the top scorers will have a chance to go to nationals in Atlanta, Ga.