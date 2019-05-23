CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some special students at King High School hit the dance floor Thursday as they held their Mighty Mustang Prom for special needs students to take part in it.

"This is very important for inclusion, for her socialization, for her to be a part of her community with her friends that have special needs, and also with her other friends as well," said Alexis Williams, mother of a night grader at King High School.

Aside from the music and the dancing, students also got to participate in a parade on the way to the prom.