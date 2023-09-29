Alice High students are exploring cultures through their school lunches

Chartwells K12 wants to make the cafeteria the happiest place on school campuses. The 'Global Eats' program is a success in Alice ISD.

Do you remember your school lunches? For some, you've probably blocked them out of your memory, but that shouldn't be a problem for students at Alice High School.

Arguably the best way to learn about various cultures is through food. Chartwells K12's mission is to make the cafeteria the happiest place on school campuses. They say they are doing so through a new program called 'Global Eats'.



The first culture on the menu this week was Mexico where they prepared Mexican sweet corn.

That's where 3NEWS met Joziah Sepulveda, a freshman who is from Mexico. He says it's cool seeing something he grew up with exposed to different students.

"There's a lot to learn about new cultures, new foods," he said. "A lot to learn. I'm from Mexico, so I'm familiar with this. I want to get to learn about Italian, different kinds of food."

The person responsible for preparing that yummy food is Joe Guernsey, executive chef for Chartwells K12 program. He says it's important to expand horizons early on in people's lives offering new perspectives of the world around them.

"Food is a universal item," Guernsey said. "Every place across the world is going to have a different flavor, different taste, different presentations, and this is one of the best ways to expand people into those areas."