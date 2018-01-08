CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Students participating in this year's Sister City Exchange Program were officially introduced to the Coastal Bend at the Corpus Christi International Airport Wednesday.

The students have been experiencing Corpus Christi's attractions over the last few days, getting to visit places like the Texas State Aquarium and the U.S.S. Lexington Museum. They come from Corpus Christi's sister cities, which include Keelung, Taiwan, Yokosuka, Japan, and Agen, France.

Three Incarnate Word Academy students are among those from Corpus Christi who are studying abroad during the program.

MORE: Three IWA students head abroad this summer

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII