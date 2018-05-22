Three dozen students from Oak Park Elementary got to go on an exciting field trip Monday afternoon at the Hispanic Cultural Center.

Members of the school's Spanish club are learning about Latin American heritage, and they spent some time at the Center.

"We do tours for the elementary schools to give them just a part of what we're about our culture. We want to make the kids understand how diverse we are and just how rich our culture is," Joe Benavides said.

The organization opened its doors in 1976 and frequently partners with local schools and community organizations to celebrate the Hispanic culture.

© 2018 KIII