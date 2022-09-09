Students of the Coastal Bend visit with loved ones for Grandparent's Day

Excitement filled the air at Dr. M.L Gonzalez-Garza school cafeteria as students enjoyed a nice lunch with their grand-parents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a local school today, the Covid-19 protocols changed. Excitement and smiles filled the air at Dr. M.L Gonzalez-Garza school cafeteria as students enjoyed a nice lunch with their grand-parents.

A school board member of the charter school, Ernest Garza told 3NEWS, "It's great that we can get back together again to see some normalcy. Its exciting for the parents and grandparents, as kids are always excited to see their their family."

Other schools around the Coastal Bend were also fortunate to open their doors back up for grandparents to spend time with loved ones today for Grandparents Day.

