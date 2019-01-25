CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and activists marched on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Thursday to bring attention to female hygiene products.

Hundreds of students were on hand to deliver a petition urging the campus to offer free menstrual hygiene products all across the campus. The march comes after the university announced a partnership between Period Corpus Christi and Islander Feminists to make sure women are given universal access to necessary products.

According to TAMUCC President Dr. Kelly Quintainallia, the petition was just the beginning, and the campus is in the final stages of making it a reality for female students.