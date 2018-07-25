Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The annual South Texas Cattlemen's Roundup is working to raise money for Driscoll Children's Hospital with the help of the Jim Wells and Duval County 4-H clubs.

An auction was held Tuesday to help raise money for the Roundup. Auction barns in South Texas usually hold up to eight events where 4-H clubs get together during the summer to put on fundraisers where goods and services are donated to auction off for the hospital.

Some of the items that are sold during the fundraisers include baked good or arts and crafts created by students.

One of the students taking part in Tuesday's auction was a former patient at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"It was important because you get to help the little ones that are in the hospital and, me being a former patient, it's nice to help and give back to the people who helped us," 4-H student Makayla Rodriguez said.

Organizers of Tuesday's fundraiser were hoping to raise more than $15,000.

