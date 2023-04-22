Students strut creative outfits in 1st annual Trashion Fashion

Students and staff members created fashion from trash, or old items and then went modeled them down a runway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce with Ingleside High School for it's first ever "Trashion fashion show".

Students and staff members created fashion from trash, or old items and then went on to model their fashion pieces down a runway.

Tickets and tables were sold to benefit Inglesides their graduation fundraiser. The participants showed all sorts of creativity as they gathered items from anywhere you can imagine.

Ingleside High School Teacher, Stacy Edlin spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Anything thrifted, recyclable, they've recycled stuff, old prom dresses, tuxedos, they've dug in the trash for cardboard boxes, so lots of variety."

Student at Ingleside High School, Brooke Ullman said, "Anything that is recycled, normal household something that can come from a garage sale that can be used or recycled can be made into clothing."

Today's event extra timely, as it also happened to be on earth day.

