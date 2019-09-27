CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Faculty at George Evans Elementary School pulled a page from the Harry Potter books to help motivate their students Friday.

Just like the famous book series, the students and teachers were sorted into different houses. The different houses represent four different teams: honesty, compassion, respect, and perseverance.

Students attended a house sorting ceremony where they went up and slid down an inflatable slide, then stuck their hand in a vat of slime to retrieve a colored block. The color indicated which house they're in.

The whole school has been sorted, and now students will be receiving points for their house based on things like attendance, behavior, and grades. The house with the most points at the end of each month gets awarded.

Fourth-grade teacher Brittany Hargrove came up with the idea and said the goal is to let students know that they play a part in the school's community.

"When they come here we want them to know that they have a place here at Evans," Hargrove said. "That they are always welcome, regardless of what house they are in. We're one family even though we are four houses, and they always have someone they can go to."

Hargrove said that all grade levels participated and students will stay in the same house as they go to the next grade to build a sense of community even more.

A banquet will be held at the end of the year to announce which house received the most points.

