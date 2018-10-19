Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Hundreds of boys were able to play with robots and other technology Friday at Moody High School to learn about the STEM program.

Nearly half of the boys in attendance were middle school students wanting to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM; something that is always needed in the workplace.

Citgo is a major sponsor of the event and always promotes the program in hopes of sparking more children's interest in the field. Citgo also holds a conference called GEMS, which stands for Girls Engineering, Math and Science.

