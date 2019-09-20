CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — King High School students sat down with 3News Friday to talk about the documentary "Until 20," which tells the story of James Ragan's last year of life.

The students learned about the struggles Ragan went through as he battled pediatric cancer. Ragan was first diagnosed with the disease in 2006.

Over the next seven years, after Ragan was diagnosed, he underwent many surgeries, drug trials, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. His ordeal was something he thought should be publicized in order to bring attention to the 175,000 children who are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Ragan founded the organization Triumph Over Kid Cancer to share his message.

The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: