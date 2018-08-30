Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi said historic rains from Hurricane Harvey actually helped our coastal ecosystem.

According to scientists with the Harte Research Institute, samples of water and sediments from Corpus Christi Bay show the rains turned the estuary into a river, sending the salinity level to zero.

Samples from Baffin Bay were also tested.

Scientists said the fresh water helped revive the estuary, clearing debris and bringing more nutrients to help create new life.

