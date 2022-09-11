Study shows more people will shop online this holiday season, but there are exceptions

While a lot of folks will do their holiday shopping online, there are local shops who share how their business model is still bringing people into the store.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It may come at no or little surprise, but according to a national study, people are planning to do more online shopping this holiday season.

3NEWS spoke with local resident, Emmett Scott Perdue, who said that the allure of online shopping is due to accessibility.

"It's more convenient and it's delivered right to your door," Perdue said.

According to a study by Radial Incorporated, an eCommerce fulfillment center, 58-percent of consumers plan to increase online shopping this year marking an eight-percent growth in eCommerce. However, in-store shopping holds steady at 46-percent as compared to 45-percent in 2021.



"We try to bring in the customer, into the design process as much as possible to where they feel like hey, they're helping with the design," said Andrew Riojas, owner of Milestones, a local shop that customizes awards, plaques, signs and more.

He said much of his business is conducted online, but because trophies and awards are personal, it brings in plenty of foot traffic.



Some of the big box stores in town told 3NEWS that the pandemic gave them a boost with their online shoppers. However, many of them said that in-store shopping is making a comeback.

According to Al Arreola, the incoming Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce president, the chamber's function is to be a tool for their members to accomplish the digital transition. He adds that meetings and seminars toward that end are in the chamber's plans for the near future.

"Amazon is still sourcing from local companies themselves. Purchases are from a lot of small businesses themselves. So you can see where some of this is continued evolution; is going to continue to look a little convoluted as to what brick and mortar is and what's online," Arreola said.

According to Radial in 2021, U.S. retailers announced twice as many store openings as closures and the trend continues.

"People are going to get back to the stores to start shopping," Arreola said.

