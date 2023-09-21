Stunt dog show, wiener dog races to highlight Pawfest 2023

Pawfest is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Gulf Coast Humane Society. This year they are hosting it at their new dog park and making it completely free.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pawfest returns this year to Corpus Christi with a handful of changes. The festival will only be one day this year but will be free. It benefits the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

"It's our largest fundraiser of the year," said marketing and communications manager Jackie McCullough. "Our goal this year is to raise $45,000 and that all goes toward our programming."

That programming includes low cost and free clinics, transporting animals out of state, school education programs and a pet food pantry.

Organizers say Pawfest has grown every year and they expect 2,000 people this year. It will be at the Gulf Coast Humane Society's new dog park from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday.

"This year we are going to have everything in our very nice, large dog park where we do a lot of our dog play groups," McCullough said. "It's a beautiful park and it's over an acre, so there's lots of room for activities and we're super excited."

Stunt dog shows and a wiener dog races highlight some of the activities, but there will of course be plenty of animals to adopt.

Pawfest Schedule

11 a.m.: Pawfest opens

12 p.m.: Team Zoom Stunt Dog Show

1 p.m.: CCPD K-9 demonstration

2 p.m.: Team Zoom Stunt Dog Show

3 p.m.: Wiener dog race

4 p.m.: Team Zoom Stunt Dog Show

5 p.m.: Pawfest closes

Pawfest Musical Guests

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Eric Graham

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Kevin Kurtz

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Ty Dietz