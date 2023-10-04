Subject of documentary 'Reality Winner' to do Q&A at Alamo Drafthouse screening

This documentary tells the story of the Air Force veteran convicted under the Espionage Act.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Kingsville resident is now the subject of a documentary premiering at the Alamo Drafthouse this weekend and later this month, in New York.

After serving our country for 6 years, Reality Winner went to Georgia to work for a contractor for the National Security Agency.

She was 25 and had top-secret clearance.

The documentary tells the story of the Air Force veteran convicted under the Espionage Act.

In 2017, Reality Winner was arrested and eventually sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison for leaking to the media an intelligence report that exposed Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Recognizing the importance of the story, filmmaker Sonia Kennebeck took her camera and her journalism background and immediately went to work:

"We decided we have to document this because people have to see what’s going on here. We wanted to bear witness to Reality’s story and that’s how we got started," she said.

For the next 5 years, she documented every aspect of the case, from Reality’s time in prison to her release for good behavior in 2021 to her life on probation and the way it all affected her family.

“Reality’s story is about one person who decided and wanted to do the right thing for this country and who suffered terrible consequences," she said.

For Winner's part, the film’s subject said that she appreciates Kennebeck’s approach to making the documentary.

“Her only loyalty is the truth. So, she’s not here to make us look good. She’s not here to stage anything. She’s here to document what happened," she said.

Following Saturday’s special screening, audience members will be allowed to ask questions of Reality Winner and her stepfather, Gary Davis. She says that doing so live in the area where she lives and works is a first.

“This is the first time I’m really going to talk openly about what I’ve been through in my local immediate area. It’s really vulnerable," she said.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s screening and live Q-and-A.

The screening starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema located at Staples and Yorktown.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!