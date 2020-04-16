CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Annikka Herron is a youth counselor at the Palmer Drug Abuse Program, where although the doors to the building remain closed, they're keeping their phones on standby.

"We love them, they love us, they're like family we just cant be around them right now," Herron said.

"Being there when they need us is real big for them, and that's what I'm trying to be, since I cant be there at the office for them I try to make my phone available for them at all hours of the night."

The changes being made across our country force many of us to be isolated, which can be extremely hard for those in the recovery process of an addiction.

"Everyone has found a way to continue doing meetings and doing things that are important for anyone that is recovering from substance abuse issues to have that interaction with other people who are dealing with the same issues and isolation," Christopher Martinez, youth counselor said.

Many recovery treatment centers and programs are determined to find ways to stay open and connected even through digital services.

"So we've basically been doing everything pretty much the same except for actually having the groups come together in person," Martinez said.

Things like weekly group meetings or one-on-one sessions are still happening virtually.

"It's kind of like their outlet, their connection to the outside world. I know they're doing it for school, too, but us it's not school. This is where they get to see their other friends, talk about what they're going through, how they're feeling about everything."

Despite now being a difficult time for those who rely on in-person interactions, the counselors say they are continuing their efforts in reaching out daily.

"We're in this together and we'll get through it," Anikka said.

If you have questions or need to talk with a counselor, you can email them here.

pdapchris@gmail.com

pdapannikka@gmail.com

