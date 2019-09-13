CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mental illness can lead to tragedies, such as suicide. Recent data show that suicide is on the rise and that one person commits suicide every two hours in Texas.

Residents gathered Thursday at Del Mar College for a Suicide Prevention Symposium. The symposium is held every year during National Suicide Prevention Week.'

Every year around 5,500 of youth in the U.S. lose their lives to suicide every year. At least a hundred young people die to suicide every week.

Suicide does not discriminate, and Bishop Independent School District was affected by suicide last week when 13-year-old decided to take his own life.

Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Coastal Bend provides more education on the topic from professionals.

"The pressure to do good, the pressure to succeed, the pressure to make friends at such an early age in middle school and high school. You can get caught up in this little fish bubble of your school. Which is why it's important to know that there are ways to deal with that stress," nursing student McAllen Waobikeze said.

Friday's symposium is offering three 'ethical continuing education units' for police officers, psychiatrists, therapists, school counselors, and nurses.

"It's very unfortunate, but it's that common, suicide is everywhere. The more people know about it, the more they can catch the signs, and they can help," nursing student Jessica Graham said.

"These feelings of suicide are something that affects everyone, no matter who you are. No matter if you're a health care professional. No matter if you're in the military, no matter if you're a teacher," Waobikeze said. "It's important to catch these feelings early so you can get the proper help you need."

If you are in crisis or know anyone who is, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: